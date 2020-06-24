Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,859 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $213,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

