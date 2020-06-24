Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 71,563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $603,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 202,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,064,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,975. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

