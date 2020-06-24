Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 276,386 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,198,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $440.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $446.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.56 and a 200-day moving average of $347.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.