Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.80 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.79% of Comcast worth $2,797,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 24,489,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.