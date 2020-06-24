Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,463.98. 1,783,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,079. The stock has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,406.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,514.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

