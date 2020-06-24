Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of American Express worth $619,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. 4,127,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

