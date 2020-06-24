Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 109,171 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,171 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $752,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. 17,541,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,271,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.78. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $231.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
