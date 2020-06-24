Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 43,604 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,604 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Facebook worth $1,755,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

FB traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.