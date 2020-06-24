Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 85,944 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,944 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.47% of United Parcel Service worth $1,187,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 42,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 858,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. 5,181,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.