Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 86,422 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,081,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 45,151,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,459,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

