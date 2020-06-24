Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,667 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $89,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,876,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

