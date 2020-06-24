Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,905 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 14,134,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,232,789. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

