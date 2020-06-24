Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 10,455,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

