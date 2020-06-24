Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,957 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

