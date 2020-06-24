Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,092 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 36,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

