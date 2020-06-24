Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,913 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 121,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. 93,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.83 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

