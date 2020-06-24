Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.69.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,642. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

