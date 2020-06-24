Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 751,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,230. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.