Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. 204,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.