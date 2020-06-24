Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,334.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. 2,195,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,100. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

