Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 3,651,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,603,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

