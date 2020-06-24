Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

