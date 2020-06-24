Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,570. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.