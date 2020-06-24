Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.50. 119,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

