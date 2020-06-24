Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

