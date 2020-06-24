Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

