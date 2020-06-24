Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

IJH traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.43. 70,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

