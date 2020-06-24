Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $40.81 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.90. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.