Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 3,263,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,462,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $251.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

