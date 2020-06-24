Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $103.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

