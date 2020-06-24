Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $69,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.11. 592,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $205.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

