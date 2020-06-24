Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,410,737 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

