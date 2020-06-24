Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,053 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 324.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. 68,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.