Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 157,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

