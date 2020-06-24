Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.03. 43,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,317. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $334.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.53 and a 200 day moving average of $284.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

