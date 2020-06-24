Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

