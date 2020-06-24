Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 906,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

