Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,557,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

