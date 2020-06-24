Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,536,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,735,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.6% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 393.2% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,674,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,853,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,248,000 after acquiring an additional 260,572 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

KO traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 10,455,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

