Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,805 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. 424,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,152. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

