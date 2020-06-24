Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.54. 8,273,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.