Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Prologis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

