Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

