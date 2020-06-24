Color Platform (CLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,685.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $12,685.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,638.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.04 or 0.02511088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00632330 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

