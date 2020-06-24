ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000576 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,130,327,838 coins and its circulating supply is 12,089,286,011 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

