Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 24,489,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

