Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,909 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,489,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

