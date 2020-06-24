Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,328. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.