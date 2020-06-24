Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 35,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

