COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Stock Price Down 7.2%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 95,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 95,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

